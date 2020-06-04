41.2 F
Report: Michigan could be on verge with landing big-time matchup vs. LSU

U of M News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

According to reports, Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan could be on the verge of landing a big-time matchup with defending National Champion, LSU.

On Thursday, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward revealed that he has spoken to representatives from Michigan about the matchup.

From MLive:

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward made the revelation today, telling reporters that he’s spoken to Michigan about it. It’s unclear at this point whether it would be one game or a series.

But, Woodward said, “he wants it to happen,” reports The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

If the matchup were to take place, it would not happen until 2024 at the earliest as that is the soonest season that both the Wolverines and Tigers have an open non-conference game open on their schedule.

Arnold Powell

