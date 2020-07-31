Report: Michigan vs. Ohio State game ‘probably’ being moved

As we have mentioned in previous reports, there is a chance the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game, which has been the final regular-season game for both teams since 1942, could be moved.

Now, according to a report from Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch, a source has told him the game will ‘probably be played earlier in the season’ due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

From Columbus Dispatch:

A Big Ten source told The Dispatch that the game against Michigan will probably be played earlier in the season as a hedge against the COVID-19 pandemic causing a cancellation in late November.

If the game is scheduled in September or October and the coronavirus situation forces a postponement, it could then played at a later date.

The source stressed that no final decisions about scheduling have been made, and that the situation is fluid, but that moving the game is the most likely scenario at this point.

If that happens, it is unlikely that Ohio State would play Michigan in the season opener.

The Big Ten schedule is expected to be announced next week. The conference announced this month that its teams would play a conference-only schedule. The expectation is that teams will play 10 games with two open dates.

Nation, how would you feel about Michigan playing Ohio State earlier in the season?