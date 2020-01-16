Report: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh poaches defensive coordinator from SEC

According to multiple reports, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has poached a defensive coordinator from SEC country.

The Michigan Insider is reporting that the Wolverines have hired Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop. We are not yet sure exactly what role Shoop will fill at Michigan.

From Michigan Insider:

247Sports confirmed that former Penn State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop was hired by Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program on Thursday as the Wolverines filled one of their assistant coaching vacancies following the surprising departure of linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. TMI’s Sam Webb reported on Thursday morning that Shoop was expected to join the Michigan staff in some capacity.

Shoop has had stops at Vanderbilt, Penn State, Tennessee and Mississippi State with strong success in Happy Valley and in Starkville. He is part of former Bulldogs’ head coach Joe Moorhead’s staff and was not retained after Mississippi State hired Mike Leach two weeks ago.

