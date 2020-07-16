41.2 F
Report: Mike Sullivan and 97.1 The Ticket to part ways, final day announced

General Topic
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Thursday, news broke that Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket will have a new co-host and it will be none other than Rico Beard.

97.1 The Ticket’s Mike Valenti announces new co-host

In addition to Beard joining Valenti, it has also been announced that long-time producer Mike Sullivan will no longer work for the channel, which his last day coming on July 31.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“Mike Sullivan has been a producer and on-air contributor for “The Mike Valenti” show since 2014. His last day at the station will be July 31.”

This is a sad day as Sully is one of the best (if not THE best) at what he does.

Nation, do you agree with these moves by 97.1 The Ticket?

