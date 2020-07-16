Report: Mike Sullivan and 97.1 The Ticket to part ways, final day announced

On Thursday, news broke that Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket will have a new co-host and it will be none other than Rico Beard.
In addition to Beard joining Valenti, it has also been announced that long-time producer Mike Sullivan will no longer work for the channel, which his last day coming on July 31.
From 97.1 The Ticket:
“Mike Sullivan has been a producer and on-air contributor for “The Mike Valenti” show since 2014. His last day at the station will be July 31.”
This is a sad day as Sully is one of the best (if not THE best) at what he does.
