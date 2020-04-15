57.1 F
Detroit Lions News
Report: Minnesota Vikings are in talks to land Odell Beckham Jr. in blockbuster trade

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions swap tight ends, 1st round picks with Chargers in mock draft

If I had to give an honest estimate, I would say that I have browsed at least 1,235,754 mock...
Detroit Lions News

NFL Insider Jay Glazer to break ‘Big, big news’

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here and you can bet there will be plenty of breaking news between...
Detroit Lions News

Peter King says there are 2 possibilities for Detroit Lions if they cannot trade down

The 2020 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and you can bet your bottom dollar that there will...
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report from WFAN’s Marc Malusis, the Minnesota Vikings are in talks with the Cleveland Browns to acquire WR Odell Beckham Jr. in a blockbuster trade. Malusis is reporting that the trade would send Beckham Jr. to the Vikings in exchange for a 2nd and 5th round pick. He notes the trade is not done but it is being discussed.

After trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills last month, the Vikings created a hole at the WR position and most believed they would end up selected a replacement in the NFL Draft.

Nation, who would win this trade?

Cleveland Browns unveil new uniforms for 2020 season

Detroit Lions News
The Cleveland Browns have released their new uniforms for the 2020 season and they are pretty slick. Take a look. https://twitter.com/Browns/status/1250454417125638146 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Cmu1CDRML8&feature=youtu.be From Cleveland Browns: The Browns are moving...
Report: Former NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson dies at 36

Detroit Lions News
According to a report from Ian Rapoport, former Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson, who was just 36, died on Sunday night...
NFL ‘Expert’ ranks Baker Mayfield ahead of Matthew Stafford in QB rankings

Detroit Lions News
Just because one is recognized as an "expert" on football doesn't mean that title is actually official. Take NFL Analyst Gregg Rosenthal, for instance....
S Will Parks turns down more money from Detroit Lions to sign elsewhere

Detroit Lions News
According to reports, the Detroit Lions made free-agent cornerback Will Parks an offer they hoped he could not refuse...until he did refuse it to...
