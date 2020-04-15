Report: Minnesota Vikings are in talks to land Odell Beckham Jr. in blockbuster trade

According to a report from WFAN’s Marc Malusis, the Minnesota Vikings are in talks with the Cleveland Browns to acquire WR Odell Beckham Jr. in a blockbuster trade. Malusis is reporting that the trade would send Beckham Jr. to the Vikings in exchange for a 2nd and 5th round pick. He notes the trade is not done but it is being discussed.

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

After trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills last month, the Vikings created a hole at the WR position and most believed they would end up selected a replacement in the NFL Draft.

Nation, who would win this trade?