48.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News
Updated:

Report: MLB discussing 100 game season with July start date

Could we see a July start date for baseball?

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
overcast clouds
48.4 ° F
50 °
46 °
61 %
1.9mph
90 %
Thu
49 °
Fri
52 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
56 °
Mon
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

According to Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman could be headed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, known scientifically as COVID-19, Major League Baseball cancelled all Spring Training games and activities that teams were in the midst of last month.

And while there’s been no official word on a potential date of when the season could potentially begin, reports indicate that a plan is being discussed regarding a shortened-100 game season that would commence in July.

According to MLB columnist Matt Spiegel, the 100 game season would start July 1 with a neutral-site World Series to be played in November.

While nothing is yet confirmed, it’s good to see that baseball is reportedly working on a contingency plan so that the national pastime can still be enjoyed this summer!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNHL extends self-quarantine period for players
Next articleRed Wings’ Dylan Larkin scores highlight-reel OT winner vs. Maple Leafs (VIDEO)

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Mock Draft: Dave Birkett projects Detroit Lions first two picks

The 2020 NFL Draft is just three weeks away and we will soon know what Detroit Lions GM Bob...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Latest Detroit Lions projected win total remains unchanged following initial free-agency moves

Michael Whitaker - 0
It certainly wasn't the best season for the Detroit Lions in 2019 as the team stumbled to a 3-12-1 record. And while it lead...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin scores highlight-reel OT winner vs. Maple Leafs (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were scheduled to play the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight before the spread of coronavirus caused the pausing of gameplay. And...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: MLB discussing 100 game season with July start date

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, known scientifically as COVID-19, Major League Baseball cancelled all Spring Training games and activities that teams...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL extends self-quarantine period for players

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, the National Hockey League shut down gameplay and recommended an immediate self-quarantine...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NHL extends self-quarantine period for players

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, the National Hockey League shut down gameplay and recommended an immediate self-quarantine...
Read more

Matthew Stafford releases statement, commits $100,000 to fight COVID-19

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
We already knew that Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly recently donated $5,000 to Wahlburgers in Royal Oak provide free meals to first responders...
Read more

NHL extends quarantine period for players and staff

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The National Hockey League made the decision to pause all game action earlier in the month thanks to the spread of COVID-19. So far,...
Read more

Devils, 76ers owner has sudden change of heart after being absolutely trashed for heartless decision

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Joshua Harris happens to be the owner of both the NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. And with that status comes the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.