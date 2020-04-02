Report: MLB discussing 100 game season with July start date

Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, known scientifically as COVID-19, Major League Baseball cancelled all Spring Training games and activities that teams were in the midst of last month.

And while there’s been no official word on a potential date of when the season could potentially begin, reports indicate that a plan is being discussed regarding a shortened-100 game season that would commence in July.

According to MLB columnist Matt Spiegel, the 100 game season would start July 1 with a neutral-site World Series to be played in November.

While nothing is yet confirmed, it’s good to see that baseball is reportedly working on a contingency plan so that the national pastime can still be enjoyed this summer!