Report: MLB and players union closing in on agreement to play 2020 season

We may get our baseball fix afterall.
According to Jon Heyman, MLB and the MLBPA are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season. The deal is expected to be for a prorated pay and include extended playoffs.
Heyman added that as part of the agreement, the union has agreed to waive any grievance.
