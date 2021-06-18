Report: Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme tests positive for COVID-19

Sharing is caring!

The Montreal Canadiens are three wins from the Stanley Cup Finals, and they will have to be without their head coach that helped lead them to this point for at least the next ten days.

According to multiple reports, Habs coach Dominique Ducharme has a confirmed positive COVID-19 test, and will be unavailable to coach tonight’s Game 3 of their third-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, which is tied at 1-1.

Believed Montreal head coach Dominique Ducharme has a confirmed positive COVID test and will not be participating in Game 3 tonight. Will wait for further information, but that’s what we know at this time. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2021

He’s been sent home and is self-isolating. He was promoted to interim head coach from assistant after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24. He led Montreal to fourth place in the all-Canadian North Division and then to subsequent playoff upsets over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets.