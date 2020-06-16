Report: Multiple MLB owners don’t want to play 2020 season

The standoff between Major League Baseball owners and the players union continues, and things aren’t looking especially optimistic regarding the prospects of a 2020 season being played.

Commissioner Rob Manfred plainly said yesterday that he wasn’t optimistic for this season, which was a stark contrast from his comments days earlier. MLB players union executive director Tony Clark has asked Manfred to exercise his authority to implement a schedule, saying that negotiating further would be futile.

The latest report from MLB writer Andy Martino won’t be music to the fans’ ears:

While Manfred’s comments earlier in the week made it seem like the two sides may finally reach an agreement, his grim outlook yesterday combined with this latest report is yet another cloud of controversy over an already messy situation.