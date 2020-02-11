27.7 F
Report: Multiple Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to a report from Eleven Warriors, multiple Ohio State football players have been charged with rape and kidnapping.

Eleven Warriors was first to report that both Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint have been charged for an event that allegedly took place on Feb. 4. A warrant has been issued for both of their arrests and with the charge being first-degree felonies.

From Eleven Warriors:

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” an Ohio State spokesperson said in a statement. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, the two Ohio State players “forced vaginal intercourse with another … by purposely compelling said victim to submit by force,” according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the alleged victim against Riep and Wint.

Riep, according to the complaint, “held the victim in place, restraining the liberty of another,” and pushed the victim “down by the neck then held her in place with his hands and body, with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with and against the will of said victim.”

Wint, according to the complaint, physically held the victim “by the face” and prevented the victim from “getting away or getting his penis out of her mouth, with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with and against the will of said victim.”

The victim began to have consensual sex with Riep before she stopped and moved away from him, telling him that she “did not want to continue,” per the summary statement of facts in a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit in support of probable cause. Wint then entered the room, and Riep asked if he could join before forcing her to have non-consensual sex, per the affidavit. Riep then held her in place while Wint forced oral sex on the victim, according to the summary statement of facts.

According to the affidavit, Riep filmed the victim and told her to give her name and say the incident was consensual before driving her back to her residence.

–Courtesy of Eleven Warriors– LINK

SourceEleven Warriors
ViaEleven Warriors
