Report names Michigan among several Big Ten schools who hid COVID discussions from public

A concerning report from The Washington Post detailing behavior of several Big Trn school presidents has been release, and it includes Michigan’s Mark Schlissel.

From the report:

Emails from officials at public, taxpayer-funded universities and colleges can be released under Freedom of Information Act laws (Northwestern is a Big Ten school, but it is private). Knowing this, Mark Schlissel, president of the University of Michigan, and Rebecca Blank, chancellor at the University of Wisconsin, discussed how to communicate and handle messages without having them subject to public records laws, according to a story published Friday by the Washington Post.

Many conversations about how the conference handled its football season were held on a third-party platform, which, universities have argued, makes them nonpublic records.

“I would be delighted to share information,” Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank responded in an email chain begun in August by Michigan President Mark Schlissel, “but perhaps we can do this through the Big 10 portal, which will assure confidentiality?”

The next day, Schlissel told his colleagues: “Just FYI — I am working with Big Ten staff to move the conversation to secure Boardvantage web site we use for league materials. Will advise.”

