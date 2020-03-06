Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying “essential staff” who should be present for these games, if it is necessary.

