29.4 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 7, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson makes NBA history

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson made history tonight with the Miami Heat! http://gty.im/941204166 Robinson suited up for Michigan From 2015...
Read more
Arnold Powell

According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying “essential staff” who should be present for these games, if it is necessary.

- Advertisement -

Nation, are you avoiding going to sporting events because of the coronavirus outbreak?

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFormer Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson makes NBA history
Next articleDetroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson makes NBA history

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson made history tonight with the Miami Heat! http://gty.im/941204166 Robinson suited up for Michigan From 2015 through 2018 and averaged ...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Daniels, Dave Coulier read Red Wings starting lineup (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
This is all kinds of awesome! Emmy Award winning actor (and Chelsea, MI native) Jeff Daniels as well as comedian Dave Coulier (St. Claire Shores...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL memo to players: Limit interactions with fans due to coronavirus fears

Michael Whitaker - 0
As the fallout from the coronavirus continues to captivate the public, sports leagues across the world have implemented plans to help avoid its spread....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Los Angeles Lakers made Detroit Pistons offer for Derrick Rose

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
Heading up to the NBA trade deadline, there was plenty of speculation that the Detroit Pistons may be willing to trade Derrick Rose. But...
Read more

Detroit Pistons HC Dwane Casey calls out 97.1 The Ticket host

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons put up a fight but came up short once again as they fell 114-107 to the Oklahoma City...
Read more

Pistons lose a close game at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (20-43) returned home from a four-game road trip, but couldn't get it done tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-24), falling...
Read more

Report: Detroit Pistons claim G/F Jordan McRae off waivers

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are claiming G/F Jordan McRae off waivers. Wojnarowski noted McRae has agreed to a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.