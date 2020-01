It looks as though it’s going to be another period of transition for the Detroit Pistons.

Multiple traded rumors are surrounding the team, most notably with center Andre Drummond. Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway are said to also be drawing interest.

And according to a report from Pistons beat writer Vince Ellis, it sounds like nobody is safe on the roster from potentially being moved.

Ellis then confirmed that the sources he’s referring to are from around the NBA, not from the Pistons.