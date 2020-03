According to the Gazelle Group, the 2020 College Basketball Invitational is being canceled “due to the uncertainty about the coronavirus and the impact it is having on college campuses across the country.”

Statement regarding the 2020 CBI pic.twitter.com/5SPabjpC1V — College BBall Invit. (@CBITourney) March 11, 2020

