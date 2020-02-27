23.6 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Report: New England Patriots plan on re-signing Tom Brady

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

One of the biggest questions of the offseason is where will Tom Brady play in 2020?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Brady is in the New England Patriots plans for the 2020 campaign.

Rapoport notes the Patriots are waiting until they know the CBA cap and landscape before moving forward.

The question is, does Brady still want to play for the Pats?

Where do you think Brady plays in 2020?

