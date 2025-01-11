Report: New England Patriots to Hire Mike Vrabel As Next Head Coach

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the New England Patriots are finalizing negotiations with Mike Vrabel to make him their next head coach. This decision comes after the Patriots' lengthy search for a leader to guide the franchise following the recent firing of Jarod Mayo.

Sources: The #Patriots and Mike Vrabel have been negotiating a deal to make him the franchise’s next head coach, and barring something unforeseen, the expectation remains that both sides will reach an agreement.



(The @BostonGlobe’s @nicolecyang has also been on this story.) pic.twitter.com/GIw6z5tUtY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 11, 2025

Mike Vrabel's Coaching Journey

Vrabel, who retired from playing in 2010, began his coaching career at Ohio State, where he served as the linebackers and defensive line coach for three seasons. His NFL coaching journey started in 2014 with the Houston Texans, where he held positions as linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator. Vrabel's leadership qualities were recognized, and he was hired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2018. Under his leadership, the Titans made significant strides, including a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2019.

Departure from the Titans and New Opportunity

After being dismissed by the Titans on January 9, 2024, Vrabel was quickly scooped up by the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, where he took on a role as a coaching and personnel consultant. Now, it seems his time with the Browns was short-lived as the New England Patriots appear poised to bring him on as their head coach.

Bottom Line

As the New England Patriots move forward with Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, the franchise is hopeful that his proven leadership and experience in developing strong defenses will translate into success. With Vrabel at the helm, the Patriots will look to reestablish themselves as one of the NFL's top teams.