Report: New York Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is missing

According to a statement from the New York Mets, OF Yoenis Cespedes has yet to show up to the ballpark for today’s game against the Atlanta Braves. At the time of this report, the game is in the 2nd inning.

“As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 2, 2020