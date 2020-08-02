41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, August 2, 2020
Report: New York Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is missing

By Don Drysdale

According to a statement from the New York Mets, OF Yoenis Cespedes has yet to show up to the ballpark for today’s game against the Atlanta Braves. At the time of this report, the game is in the 2nd inning.

“As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

Our thoughts are prayers are that Cespedes is fine.

 

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

