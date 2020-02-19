Report: NFL to change playoff format for 2020 season

The Detroit Lions chances of making the NFL Playoffs just got a little bit easier!

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, when the new CBA is finalized, seven NFL teams from each conference will make the playoffs each season rather than six.

More details: Under the current CBA proposal that NFL owners are pushing for, the playoff field would be expanded to seven teams, while the regular season would be increased to 17 games per team, and the preseason shortened to three games per team, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

From Adam Schefter:

Under the current proposal that is expected to take effect in the new CBA when it is done, seven teams from each conference will qualify for the playoffs instead of the six that currently do. In addition, only one team from each conference will receive a first-round bye as opposed to the two that currently do, league sources said.

The changes to the NFL’s playoff format would take effect immediately for the 2020 season.

“That’s been agreed to for a long time,” one source familiar with the CBA talks said about the NFL’s new playoff structure. “There wasn’t a lot of disagreement to that issue.”