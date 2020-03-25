Report: NFL executives believe it will be ‘nearly impossible’ to start 2020 season on time

According to a report from Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, he has been hearing from coaches and front office executives that they believe it will be nearly impossible for the 2020 NFL season to start on time. Freeman also notes that some of those believe training camp will start in the fall rather than in July.

One thing to pass along: I’m increasingly hearing from coaches and front office executives that they believe it will be nearly impossible for the season to start on time. Some believe training camp will start in the fall. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 25, 2020

A report surfaced on Tuesday night saying the NFL’s GM subcommittee unanimously recommended to commissioner Goodell that the 2020 NFL Draft be moved back because of COVID-19 but the league plans to stick with April 23rd as the start of the draft.

New: The NFL’s General Manager subcommittee unanimously recommended to commissioner Goodell today that the draft be moved back due to COVID-19, however the league plans to stick with the 4/23-25 dates at this time, league sources tell me and @AdamSchefter https://t.co/nL9sLh9jNh — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 25, 2020

