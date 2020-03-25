42.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Report: NFL executives believe it will be ‘nearly impossible’ to start 2020 season on time

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to a report from Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, he has been hearing from coaches and front office executives that they believe it will be nearly impossible for the 2020 NFL season to start on time. Freeman also notes that some of those believe training camp will start in the fall rather than in July.

A report surfaced on Tuesday night saying the NFL’s GM subcommittee unanimously recommended to commissioner Goodell that the 2020 NFL Draft be moved back because of COVID-19 but the league plans to stick with April 23rd as the start of the draft.

Nation, is this concerning to you?

