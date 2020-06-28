Report: NFL hands down multiple penalties to New England Patriots

According to reports, the NFL has handed down multiple penalties to the New England Patriots for their television crew filming during the Broncos and Bengals game this past December.

The penalties include $1.1 million in fines, loss of a 2022 3rd Round draft pick, and Patriots TV crews will not be able to shoot games in 2020.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2020