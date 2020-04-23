Report: NFL people think Detroit Lions’ trade talk is ‘all smoke’

We are now less than 10 minutes from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Detroit Lions still own the rights to the No. 3 overall pick, despite their efforts to trade down.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, he is “hearing from NFL people who think all the Lions’ trade talk is smoke and no one really wants to come up to 3.”

Nation, will Bob Quinn ultimately find a trade partner or will he be forced to select a player with the No. 3 pick?

We will know shortly!