Report: NFL people think Detroit Lions’ trade talk is ‘all smoke’

Detroit Lions select CB Jeff Okudah with No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
The pick is in! After plenty of speculation about what the Detroit Lions would do in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, we...
Rumor: Detroit Lions to draft DT Derrick Brown if they cannot trade No. 3 pick

Arnold Powell - 0
The NFL Draft will kick off in about 15 minutes and the latest rumor is that if the Detroit Lions are unable to trade...
We are now less than 10 minutes from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Detroit Lions still own the rights to the No. 3 overall pick, despite their efforts to trade down.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, he is “hearing from NFL people who think all the Lions’ trade talk is smoke and no one really wants to come up to 3.”

Nation, will Bob Quinn ultimately find a trade partner or will he be forced to select a player with the No. 3 pick?

We will know shortly!

By Arnold Powell
Previous articleRumor: Detroit Lions to draft DT Derrick Brown if they cannot trade No. 3 pick
Next articleDetroit Lions select CB Jeff Okudah with No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

