Report: NFL player suing United Airlines for sexual assault, harrassment

According to reports, an NFL player is suing United Airlines, alleging that he was sexually assaulted and harassed multiple times by a woman during a flight on Feb. 10.

Breaking: A NFL player is suing @United Airlines, alleging that he was sexually assaulted & harassed multiple times by a woman on a recent flight. The lawsuit states United Airlines failed to properly respond during the flight, and failed to cooperate with authorities. pic.twitter.com/oS4DJZlc7V — Master (@MasterTes) May 20, 2020

The player, who wishes to remain unnamed, claims a woman made multiple unwanted sexual advances towards him and that flight attendants did not remove the woman until the fourth complaint when the woman grabbed his (private part) and ripped off his protective facemask.

The unidentified NFL player and “John Doe 2” are seeking compensatory and punitive damages. A statement I received from attorneys Darren Darwish and Benji Azizian: pic.twitter.com/5LxX2BblLr — Master (@MasterTes) May 20, 2020