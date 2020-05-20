41.2 F
Report: NFL player suing United Airlines for sexual assault, harrassment

According to reports, an NFL player is suing United Airlines, alleging that he was sexually assaulted and harassed multiple times by a woman during a flight on Feb. 10.

The player, who wishes to remain unnamed, claims a woman made multiple unwanted sexual advances towards him and that flight attendants did not remove the woman until the fourth complaint when the woman grabbed his (private part) and ripped off his protective facemask.

By Arnold Powell

