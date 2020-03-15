Report: NFL players vote to approve proposed CBA

According to sources of ESPN, NFL players have voted to approve the proposed collective bargaining agreement, giving the NFL 10 more years of labor peace, players an increased share of revenue, former players added benefits, and the league 17-game regular season along with an expanded playoff field.
*Note: The 17-game season will likely begin in 2021 or 2022 (not decided yet) with 3 preseason games. The 2020 regular season will still consist of 16 games and 4 preseason games.
Schefter is also reporting that the final vote was 1,019-959, a difference of just 60 votes.
One source said the final player vote on the NFL's new CBA was 1019-959. It was that close.
Here is a statement from NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell.
Here’s some good news. Agreement extends through 2030 season. pic.twitter.com/2jrkTKvTAf
