Detroit Lions News

Report: NFL teams altering pre-draft travel plans due to COVID-19

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, multiple NFL teams have begun altering their pre-draft travel plans due to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are limiting commercial flights for coaches and scouts until further notice as the coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S.

Burt Lauten, the Steelers‘ director of communications, confirmed to NFL.com: “We have adjusted our travel plans temporarily as it pertains to pro days.”

Operating with guidance from public health officials and medical professionals, the Steelers still plan to be represented at pro days, between some private flights and driving if it’s within a reasonable distance.

A second team pulled all of its coaches off the road Tuesday, citing concerns over a possible quarantine, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. A third team canceled a private workout with a draft prospect, citing COVID-19, a source told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Other teams are still evaluating potential changes, while scouts and executives for a handful of other teams told NFL.com it remains business as usual.

Thirty of the 32 NFL teams were represented at Oklahoma’s pro day Wednesday, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported, with only the Steelers and New Orleans Saints not present.

The COVID-19 concern comes at a heavy travel time in the NFL community, as team officials crisscross the country for pro days and private workouts. Two major league events — the spring meetings March 29-April 1 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the draft April 23-25 in Las Vegas — remain on as scheduled, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday.

“Our plans remain in place,” McCarthy told NFL.com. “We will continue to monitor developments and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend.”

–Excerpt via NFL.com–LINK

