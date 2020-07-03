41.2 F
Report: NFLPA doesn’t want to play preseason games

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Could we see yet another adjustment in the NFL’s plans thanks to COVID-19? If the NFLPA has their way, it sure looks like it.

The NFL already shortened their preseason schedule by two games earlier in the week. And now, an unnamed source is reporting there was a unanimous vote among the union’s board of player representatives to outright cancel all preseason games.

Per ESPN, it isn’t clear on whether or not the League will listen to the players union in this matter.

Training camps are slated to begin July 28, and all teams have mandated several safety protocols in the interest of team safety.

