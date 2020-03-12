Report: NHL makes decision on 2019-2020 season

According to a report, a source had indicated that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has been in touch with NHL teams and they have been told the NHL season will be suspended.

A conference call is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. EST to work out the details.

Source indicates that Gary Bettman has been in touch with all the teams and they have been told the NHL season will be suspended. Call at 1pm to work our some details in a fluid situation. — Brett Cyrgalis (@BrettCyrgalis) March 12, 2020

- Advertisement -

Nation, if true, is this the correct move?