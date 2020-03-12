43.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: NHL makes decision on 2019-2020 season

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to a report, a source had indicated that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has been in touch with NHL teams and they have been told the NHL season will be suspended.

A conference call is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. EST to work out the details.

Nation, if true, is this the correct move?

