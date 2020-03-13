39.9 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: NHL could potentially re-open training facilities for players soon

It looks like the potential for NHL training facilities to soon re-open is on the table.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The NHL and NBA seasons were put on hold thanks to the spread of COVID-19, with no timeline on a potential return to play having been released yet.

And while NHL players have been advised to stay at home to avoid further risk of exposure, it appears as though training facilities may not be shut down for long.

According to SportsNet, NHL training facilities could soon re-open for player workouts soon. Despite no definitive timeline, the League planned to send out a joint memo today describing the potential of when and if the facilities would be re-opened for player workouts.

“I think we’re in the `Let’s relax and take stock of where we are first,”’ NHLPA chief Donald Fehr said by phone from the NHLPA offices in Toronto. “I think the initial phase is a few days, whether it turns out to be two or three or five or six, we’re not going to know yet. And we’ll be constantly in touch with the NHL and constantly re-evaluating.”

– – Quotes via SportsNet Link– –

