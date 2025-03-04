Report: No Deal Imminent for Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions may be in no rush to finalize a contract extension for wide receiver Jameson Williams, according to Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett. Instead, Birkett suggests “There’s a case to be made the Lions should hold off on signing their young receiver to a big-money extension.”

The Case for Waiting to Extend Jameson Williams

Despite his breakout performance, Williams’ career has been marked by off-field distractions. He served a two-game suspension in 2024 for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, and he nearly faced further trouble after an incident involving an unlicensed firearm. These off-field issues, combined with his limited NFL track record, are causing the Lions to exercise caution before making a significant financial commitment to the young receiver.

Jameson Williams: By The Numbers

Year Team GP REC YDS AVG TD 2024 DET 15 58 1,001 17.3 8 (total)

After a breakout season, Williams showed that he’s capable of becoming one of the league’s premier wide receivers.

Bottom Line

Currently, Williams is under contract through the 2025 season, and the Lions are expected to pick up his fifth-year option during this offseason. This would allow the team to retain Williams’ rights through 2026 and give them the flexibility to use the franchise tag if necessary (See Tee Higgins). While his potential is undeniable, the Lions could be content to let him prove more consistency on the field and in his personal life before making any long-term moves.