Report: Patriots Targeting Detroit Lions Assistant for Coordinator Job

The New England Patriots are reportedly targeting Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams as their next defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Williams, who just completed his first season with the Lions after moving from the Tennessee Titans, is a top candidate for the Patriots' defensive coordinator role. If Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn moves on to a head coaching position, Detroit will need to fill that void, and Williams' name is reportedly one of the leading options.

Strong Ties to Vrabel and Campbell

Williams has a strong history with both Vrabel and Lions head coach Dan Campbell, which makes him an appealing candidate for the Patriots. Prior to joining Detroit, Williams spent several years with Vrabel in Tennessee. In fact, Vrabel promoted Williams to assistant head coach in 2023, cementing his important role within the Titans' staff.

Additionally, Williams and Campbell have a connection dating back to 2015, when Williams was with the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff during Campbell's brief stint as the Dolphins' interim head coach. These established relationships only strengthen Williams’ candidacy for the Patriots' defensive coordinator position.

Terrell Williams' Coaching Journey

Williams’ journey to a top coaching position has been a steady one. He began his NFL coaching career in 2012 with the Oakland Raiders, before making a move to the Dolphins in 2015. From there, he went on to join the Titans in 2018, where he helped develop some of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL under Vrabel’s leadership.

Williams has a wealth of experience coaching the defensive line, and his role as an assistant head coach in Tennessee in 2023 further demonstrates the trust Vrabel has in his ability to lead and manage on a larger scale.

What’s Next for Williams and the Lions?

As the offseason unfolds, the Lions will face the difficult decision of whether to lose one of their most promising defensive assistants to the Patriots. Williams has proven himself to be a key figure in the development of Detroit’s defensive line, and his departure would be a significant blow to the team.

For now, the Lions will be watching closely as the Patriots reportedly make their move. It remains to be seen whether Williams will remain in Detroit or take his talents to New England.