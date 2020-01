A bombshell has just been dropped on the Detroit Sports scene. According to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, Detroit Pistons’ power forward Blake Griffin is reportedly considering season-ending surgery on his knee.

Yahoo Sources: Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin to visit specialist in Los Angeles, considering season-ending knee surgery. https://t.co/2NkDgTtP60 pic.twitter.com/VlGKC5WOdE — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 6, 2020