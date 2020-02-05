Report: Pistons, Suns reach stalemate on potential Luke Kenanrd trade

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns were working on a potential deal that would send shooting guard Luke Kennard to the desert.

And now, it appears as though that won’t be the case.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement on a return for Kennard, which Detroit allegedly wants to be a first round draft selection. Wojnarowski reports now that the impasse is due to disagreeing on protections on the first-round pick the Suns would have included in a potential trade.