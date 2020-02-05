26.5 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Pistons, Suns reach stalemate on potential Luke Kenanrd trade

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Pistons, Suns reach stalemate on potential Luke Kenanrd trade

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns were working on a potential deal...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

TSN analyst suggests Maple Leafs should re-acquire Jonathan Bernier

The NHL Trade Deadline will be coming up before too long, and unfortunately the Detroit Red Wings are nowhere...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

USA Today predicts Tigers to once again be MLB’s worst team

This probably won't be to much of a surprise to people around these parts. The Detroit Tigers were MLB's worst...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns were working on a potential deal that would send shooting guard Luke Kennard to the desert.

And now, it appears as though that won’t be the case.

- Advertisement -

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement on a return for Kennard, which Detroit allegedly wants to be a first round draft selection. Wojnarowski reports now that the impasse is due to disagreeing on protections on the first-round pick the Suns would have included in a potential trade.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleTSN analyst suggests Maple Leafs should re-acquire Jonathan Bernier

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Pistons, Suns reach stalemate on potential Luke Kenanrd trade

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns were working on a potential deal...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

TSN analyst suggests Maple Leafs should re-acquire Jonathan Bernier

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NHL Trade Deadline will be coming up before too long, and unfortunately the Detroit Red Wings are nowhere even close to competing for...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

USA Today predicts Tigers to once again be MLB’s worst team

Michael Whitaker - 0
This probably won't be to much of a surprise to people around these parts. The Detroit Tigers were MLB's worst team in 2019 with 114...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has some sense talked into him

Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Pistons are currently in limbo and if they keep the same path they have been traveling, that will continue for a very...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Stephen A. Smith: Derrick Rose a “perfect” fit for Lakers

Michael Whitaker - 0
Go ahead and count outspoken analyst Stephen A. Smith among those who would like to see Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose traded to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has some sense talked into him

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Pistons are currently in limbo and if they keep the same path they have been traveling, that will continue for a very...
Read more

Stephen A. Smith: Derrick Rose a “perfect” fit for Lakers

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Go ahead and count outspoken analyst Stephen A. Smith among those who would like to see Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose traded to the...
Read more

Pistons G Derrick Rose drops out of All-Star Skills Challenge

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose will not be participating in the NBA Skills challenge at Chicago's United Center, according to a report that was...
Read more

Report: Detroit Pistons willing to go all-in before NBA trade deadline

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NBA Trade Deadline is just a day away and according to a report from The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are willing to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.