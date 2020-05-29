Report: Proposed scenario gives Detroit Pistons at shot at NBA Playoffs

We have known for quite a while now that the Detroit Pistons will not be in the NBA Playoffs this season.

Well, it may be time to pump the brakes a bit on that conclusion as a proposed scenario actually would keep the Pistons alive, at least for a while.

According to reports, one of four scenarios being considered by the NBA includes all 30 teams in the league playing out a 72-game season and then being part of a play-in tournament for the NBA Playoffs.

Here are the four scenarios being discussed:

►16 teams: This would end the regular season and take the eight teams from each conference in the traditional format and begin with the playoffs.

►20 teams: This would include group or stage play and could be similar to international competitions before culminating in a playoff format.

►22 teams: A hybrid version that includes additional teams that would provide for games to help determine seeding in each conference and a possible play-in tournament to figure out the final seedings. ►30 teams: Every team would complete a 72-game regular season, followed by a play-in tournament. That could benefit teams outside the playoff picture, who could be in the postseason with a good play during the restart. Nation, which of these scenarios would you prefer?