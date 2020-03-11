39.8 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has interest in Swedish standout

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As the Detroit Red Wings season winds down, they’ll be looking to the future as they make preparations for this year’s NHL Draft.

According to a report from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Red Wings have shown interest in Fredrik Handemark out of the SHL.

He writes:

“I haven’t seen this particular player, but have heard Detroit and San Jose are among those eying 26-year-old centre Fredrik Handemark from Malmo in the Swedish league.”

With 14 goals and 38 points this season, Handemark has proven to be a consistent offensive threat.

– – Quotes via Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet Link

Comments

