Report: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could have made another trade before deadline

The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a couple of moves by dealing Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green to his pal Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers.

According to a recent report that was just released by Elliotte Friedman, Luke Glendening was drawing legit interest from other teams but “Yzerman wasn’t making it easy.”

Nation, would you have liked to see Yzerman trade Glendening, even if it was not for a great return?

Glendening’s current contract with the Red Wings goes through the 2020-2021 season.