Report: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to lose his long-time right hand man

The Detroit Red Wings have arguably the top general manager in the sport today in the form of former legendary captain Steve Yzerman, who has already begun the process of turning the franchise around in the front office after having already done so once during his playing days.

But he may be losing one of his key right-hand men. According to a report, assistant general manager and former Red Wings forward Pat Verbeek has interviewed for the vacant GM spot with the Anaheim Ducks, and according to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, “all signs point” to Verbeek taking the job.

All signs point to Pat Verbeek being named the next GM of the Anaheim Ducks, sources say. Announcement possibly as early as Thursday. The former NHLer has worked alongside Steve Yzerman in Tampa and Detroit. Seems primed and ready for this opportunity. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 3, 2022

Verbeek, who has over a decade of front-office experience, came back to the Red Wings shortly after his friend Steve Yzerman was named GM in April of 2019. The two had previously worked together with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s also currently serving as the GM for the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.