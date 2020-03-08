33.5 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Red Wings, NHL to begin closing locker rooms to media members

The NHL is taking further steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The NHL is now taking further steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus.

They’ll now be closing dressing rooms to media members based on recommendation from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill spoke of the disease earlier this week, noting the importance of taking steps to prevent spreading the illness.

“Certainly want to make sure we’re being as good as we can about those simple but effective methods to try to stem the spread of any kind of illness,” he said.

Players could be made available for media access in news conference areas rather than inside of the locker room.

– – Quotes via Ansar Khan of MLive Link– –

SourceAnsar Khan
ViaMLive
