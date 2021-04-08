Report reveals 2 teams who have talked to Atlanta Falcons about moving up to No. 4

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons, who currently possess the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, are open to trading that pick if the price is right.

Well, CBS Sports is reporting that the Falcons have already talked to two teams wanting to move up to No. 4 with those teams being the New England Patriots, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Seeing the Patriots in this report is no surprise whatsoever as we have already predicted that they will trade up for a quarterback but seeing the Cowboys wanting to go up to No. 4 is intriguing considering they already have Dak Prescott, who just signed a mega-contract with Dallas.