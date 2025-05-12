Report: Rich Eisen Leaves NFL Network, Returns to ESPN

Rich Eisen is reportedly bringing his show back to ESPN as part of the network’s new direct-to-consumer streaming platform launching this fall.

In a full-circle media moment, Rich Eisen is reportedly heading back to where it all started — ESPN.

According to a new report from The Athletic, Eisen is expected to bring The Rich Eisen Show to ESPN’s highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming platform, launching this fall. It’s a major move for the longtime broadcaster, who originally left ESPN over 20 years ago.

A Familiar Face, A New Platform

For sports fans, Eisen is more than just a familiar voice — he’s an institution. Whether it’s anchoring the NFL Network, hosting his daily talk show, or sprinting the 40 at the NFL Combine every year, Eisen has built a massive following by being equal parts insightful and entertaining.

And for fans of the University of Michigan, where Eisen is famously proud to be an alum, this just gives him an even bigger stage to sneak in a “Go Blue” or two during college football season.

What We Know So Far

Eisen’s show, which currently runs noon to 3 p.m. ET on Roku, will reportedly transition to ESPN’s new streaming service. There’s also a strong possibility that the program lands on ESPN Radio, giving the network a midday anchor show with serious name recognition.

Much like The Pat McAfee Show, Eisen’s program will be licensed by ESPN, meaning he’ll retain ownership and editorial control. That’s a win for viewers, who can expect the same energy, takes, and interviews they’ve come to love.

The Bottom Line

Rich Eisen returning to ESPN is a big win for both sides. For the network, it’s a high-profile name to help build its next chapter in streaming. For Eisen, it’s a chance to reintroduce himself to a wider audience — just with way more control this time around.

And for Michigan fans? Let’s be honest — you’ll be hearing a lot more “This is Michigan, for God’s sake!” before kickoff.