Rich Eisen Detroit Lions Michigan Football Rich Eisen returns to espn

Report: Rich Eisen Leaves NFL Network, Returns to ESPN

Rich Eisen is reportedly bringing his show back to ESPN as part of the network’s new direct-to-consumer streaming platform launching this fall.

In a full-circle media moment, Rich Eisen is reportedly heading back to where it all started — ESPN.

According to a new report from The Athletic, Eisen is expected to bring The Rich Eisen Show to ESPN’s highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming platform, launching this fall. It’s a major move for the longtime broadcaster, who originally left ESPN over 20 years ago.

Rich Eisen Detroit Lions Michigan Football Rich Eisen returns to espn

A Familiar Face, A New Platform

For sports fans, Eisen is more than just a familiar voice — he’s an institution. Whether it’s anchoring the NFL Network, hosting his daily talk show, or sprinting the 40 at the NFL Combine every year, Eisen has built a massive following by being equal parts insightful and entertaining.

And for fans of the University of Michigan, where Eisen is famously proud to be an alum, this just gives him an even bigger stage to sneak in a “Go Blue” or two during college football season.

What We Know So Far

Eisen’s show, which currently runs noon to 3 p.m. ET on Roku, will reportedly transition to ESPN’s new streaming service. There’s also a strong possibility that the program lands on ESPN Radio, giving the network a midday anchor show with serious name recognition.

Much like The Pat McAfee Show, Eisen’s program will be licensed by ESPN, meaning he’ll retain ownership and editorial control. That’s a win for viewers, who can expect the same energy, takes, and interviews they’ve come to love.

The Bottom Line

Rich Eisen returning to ESPN is a big win for both sides. For the network, it’s a high-profile name to help build its next chapter in streaming. For Eisen, it’s a chance to reintroduce himself to a wider audience — just with way more control this time around.

And for Michigan fans? Let’s be honest — you’ll be hearing a lot more “This is Michigan, for God’s sake!” before kickoff.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Chris Smith NFL 2023 NFL Draft 2023 NFL International Schedule Thursday Night Football Supplemental Draft 2023 NFL Power Rankings NFL Optical Tracking System To Be Tested During Preseason
NFL To Leak Multiple 2025 Regular-Season Games on Monday
Detroit Lions Salary Cap
Detroit Lions Land Up-And-Coming EDGE in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Donovan Ezeiruaku Detroit Lions Mock Draft
Brad Holmes Biggest 2025 NFL Draft Mistake… And How it Could Have Been Avoided