Tuesday, October 8, 2024
NFL

Report: Robert Saleh Escorted From Building By Security After Being Fired By Jets

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was escorted from the team's facility by security after being informed of his dismissal on Tuesday. The surprising move follows the Jets’ disappointing 2-3 start to the season, which culminated in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday.

“Per multiple sources, Jets coach Robert Saleh was escorted out of the building by the team’s director of security, after Saleh got the news,” Florio reported. While this kind of situation is rare in the NFL, Florio pointed out that it's not completely unprecedented. A similar incident occurred in 2009 when the Cleveland Browns had their then-general manager, George Kokinis, escorted from the team’s facility after his firing.

Robert Saleh Is Gone

The Jets announced earlier in the day that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich would take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Despite being a respected figure within the locker room, Saleh's exit has sparked plenty of buzz in the NFL world, particularly regarding the manner in which he was removed from the team's facility. The move underscores the Jets' urgency to turn their season around as they attempt to stay in the playoff hunt in a competitive AFC.

Previous article
New York Jets Make Shocking Decision Regarding Robert Saleh
