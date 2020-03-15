34.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Report: San Francisco 49ers say “no thanks” to Tom Brady

Looks like the 49ers have backed off their reported interest of the GOAT.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Well, here’s a bit of news to help distract you from the ongoing COVID-19 spread.

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly backed away from their alleged interest in New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, according to NBC analyst Chris Simms.

“The 49ers are out on Tom Brady. That is not going to happen,” he said. “My understanding is that it was Tom Brady’s number one choice to go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback for the 49ers. I don’t know what happened, but something happened over the last few days. To my understanding, the 49ers are out on Tom Brady, and they will be standing pat with their quarterback at Jimmy Garoppolo.”

“It was Tom Brady’s No. 1 choice . . . to go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback.”

Garoppolo, who was the heir-apparent to Brady in New England, was traded to the 49ers in 2017.

– – Quotes via Mike Florio of NBC Sports Link– –

SourceMike Florio
ViaNBC Sports
