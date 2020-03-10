51.4 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: San Jose Sharks home games included in coronavirus ban in Santa Clara County

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, is already having an effect on the National Hockey League.

Santa Clary County has put a temporary ban on all gatherings that involve over 1,000 people, which affects the San Jose Sharks. This means that the following home games at SAP Center will be affected: March 19 vs. the Montreal Canadiens, March 21 vs. the Boston Bruins, and March 29 vs. the Arizona Coyotes.

While no games have been cancelled yet, the Sharks are apparently facing the possibility of playing in front of an empty building for those dates.

Several professional sports leagues in North America have released joint statements on the subject, explaining that locker room access to media members will now be limited.

