Report says Detroit Lions have had trade discussions regarding another quarterback

Sharing is caring!

It is no secret that when the new league year begins on March 17, or sometime shortly thereafter, the Detroit Lions will officially trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

But Stafford may not be the only quarterback traded by the Lions during the offseason as they have reportedly had trade discussions regarding their backup quarterback, Chase Daniel.

As noted by Schefter, Daniel is regarded as a good mentor for young quarterbacks and could be a player a team with a young signal-caller could consider trading for.

Many have speculated that the Lions will cut Daniel when the new league year begins so if they are able to get even a seventh-round draft pick for him would be a win.

Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel, per sources. Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021