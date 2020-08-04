41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...

Report: Several NFL stars considering opting out of 2020 season

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

As of now, over 50 NFL players have notified their teams that they have made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and according to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the race to the Thursday deadline will be fascinating.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fowler tweeted out that “several big names” are strongly considering opting out of the 2020 season.

Though Fowler did not mention players by name, it is not far-fetched at all to believe that is the case and that we will see some more stars opt-out by Thursday.

Let’s just hope none of those players names rhyme with Patthew Gafford.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Unauthorized drone causes delay in Twins and Pirates game (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've heard of rain/weather delays, but how about a drone delay? That's something you definitely don't see every day. Tonight's game between the Pittsburgh...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater “definitely” thinks he can win free beer for Detroit

Michael Whitaker - 0
There hasn't been very much good news for sports fans in 2020, and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater wants to do something about it....
Read more
College Sports

Battle at the Big House high school football showcase canceled due to COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
Chalk up another sports casualty to the COVID-19 pandemic. All high school football games that were slated to take place at the University of...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Kelly Stafford drops bomb on Instagram after Detroit Lions reveal Matthew’s ‘False-Positive’ COVID-19 test

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, explaining that he actually had a false-positive...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater “definitely” thinks he can win free beer for Detroit

Michael Whitaker - 0
There hasn't been very much good news for sports fans in 2020, and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater wants to do something about it....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Kelly Stafford drops bomb on Instagram after Detroit Lions reveal Matthew’s ‘False-Positive’ COVID-19 test

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, explaining that he actually had a false-positive...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions remove CB Justin Coleman from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Don Drysdale - 0
We have had some good news to report from the Detroit Lions today. First, the Lions announced that Matthew Stafford had been removed from the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement as they remove Matthew Stafford from COVID-IR list

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been removed from the COVID-IR list and has been placed back on the Active Roster. The Lions...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.