Report: Several NFL stars considering opting out of 2020 season

As of now, over 50 NFL players have notified their teams that they have made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and according to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the race to the Thursday deadline will be fascinating.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fowler tweeted out that “several big names” are strongly considering opting out of the 2020 season.

Though Fowler did not mention players by name, it is not far-fetched at all to believe that is the case and that we will see some more stars opt-out by Thursday.

Let’s just hope none of those players names rhyme with Patthew Gafford.

