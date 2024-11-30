Report Shows Detroit Lions Broke Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears’ Spirit

The Detroit Lions’ 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day has left deep scars in Chicago, with the franchise now officially parting ways with head coach Matt Eberflus—the first time in Bears history that a coach has been fired midseason. The loss to the Lions was more than just a crushing defeat; it was the culmination of a season marked by questionable decisions, lackluster performances, and a growing sense of disillusionment among the Bears’ players and staff. According to reports from Adam Jahns and Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Thursday’s loss has left the Bears’ spirit completely broken, and the fallout from the loss has led to Eberflus’ firing.

Frustration and Fury in the Locker Room

Following the Thanksgiving Day loss, players were visibly “furious,” with many questioning Eberflus’s decision-making during the final moments of the game. The most significant criticism came over Eberflus’s failure to call a timeout before the final play, with team captain Jaylon Johnson described as especially “emotional” about the coaching blunders.

“We felt as players it’s been too many instances where we fought our way back into games to lose because of bad time management and decision-making,” one Bears player told The Athletic, reflecting the growing frustration in the locker room.

The post-game atmosphere was described as “ugly,” with “a lot of yelling” heard as tensions boiled over. While Eberflus attempted to calm his players with a speech, he quickly exited the locker room, leaving his team to continue venting. This locker room outburst appeared to be the breaking point in a season that had seen growing dissatisfaction with the coaching staff.

The Deteriorating Confidence in Matt Eberflus

As The Athletic reported, the players’ frustrations with Eberflus were not just about one loss but about a season marked by poor decision-making and accountability issues. Eberflus had previously attempted to take responsibility for the team’s struggles, but his tone was seen as “insincere,” and his attempts to save face by firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were not well-received. Waldron had been installed to run a “pure progression passing system,” a concept that many felt was too complex for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The offense’s struggles only compounded the team’s woes.

One player cited that the true mistake came when the Bears decided to hire Waldron as their offensive coordinator in the first place, noting that Waldron had undone the progress that had been made under offensive line coach Chris Morgan. The overhaul of the team’s running game and the failure to create a sustainable offensive system were key contributing factors to the Bears’ collapse.