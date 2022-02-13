Report shows Rams offer for Matthew Stafford ‘far exceeded’ offer from Panthers

Ever since the moment Matthew Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, there has been plenty of speculation as to whether or not the Lions took the best deal available.

In fact, plenty have said the Lions actually had a better deal on the table from the Carolina Panthers.

According to a report from the Charlotte Observer, the Rams offer of two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and Jared Goff far exceeded the Panthers offer, which was the No. 8 overall pick and Teddy Bridgewater.

From Charlotte Observer:

The offer on the table was the Panthers’ eighth pick in the 2021 NFL draft and Bridgewater for Stafford. The Lions were intrigued.

The only thing left was for the teams to trade medical information. Stafford had dealt with back injuries the previous season and the Panthers wanted to review his medical history.

When the coaching staff and front office members hopped on their private charter from the Senior Bowl that Saturday, they felt great about their chances to finally get their franchise quarterback. However, after landing a few hours later, they found out that that was not the case.

The Lions had also been in discussions with the Rams about a trade. And the trade the Rams offered far exceeded what Carolina offered.

LA offered two first-round picks, a third-rounder and quarterback Jared Goff for Stafford. Stafford reportedly preferred the Rams. However, he didn’t have a ‘no-trade clause’ in his contract.

The Panthers had found out the Lions and Rams were close to a deal from a reporter asking them about it. Holmes, the Lions GM, later contacted the Panthers to let them know it was true.