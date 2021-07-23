Report ‘strongly links’ Steve Yzerman to making big splash in 2021 NHL Draft

Sharing is caring!

Who will Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman select with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft?

Plenty of players have been mentioned as possible targets of Yzerman, including goaltender, Jesper Wallstedt.

In fact, Scott Rintoul of Sports Net is reporting that Yzerman has been “strongly linked” to Wallstedt.

If Yzerman selects Wallstedt with the No. 6 overall pick, it will be a pretty big splash as he would be the first goaltender selected in the Top 10 since Carey Price was selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Nation, would you be happy if Yzerman drafted Wallstedt?

