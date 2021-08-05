Report suggests a Deshaun Watson trade is in the works

According to a report from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, talks are heating up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans on a Deshaun Watson Trade.

Trapasso notes that there are still some hurdles to get over but both the Eagles and Texans are attempting to come to an agreement.

