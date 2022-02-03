in NFL

Report suggests Aaron Rodgers is open to being traded to surprise destination

Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Green Bay Packers in 2022 or will be be traded?

That is a question that we should soon have an answer to as Rodgers has said he is not going to cause problems for the Packers by dragging out his decision.

According to ESPN’s Jared Stillman, Rodgers is open to being traded to the Tennessee Titans.

“Sources: Aaron Rodgers has purchased land and is in the process of building a home in the Nashville-suburb of Franklin (Williamson Co.) Also, source says Rodgers is “open” joining the Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB.”

