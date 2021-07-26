Report suggests Aaron Rodgers will play for Packers in 2021

by

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, people close to Aaron Rodgers have told him that the reigning NFL MVP does plan on playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

