Report suggests Aaron Rodgers will play for Packers in 2021

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, people close to Aaron Rodgers have told him that the reigning NFL MVP does plan on playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021