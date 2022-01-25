in U of M

Report suggests Baltimore Ravens may try to poach Michigan coach

15 Views 3 Votes

The Baltimore Ravens are in need of a new defensive coordinator and according to a report from Mike Preston, Raven head coach John Harbaugh may try to poach a coach from his brother Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Preston is reporting that we should keep an eye on Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as a favorite to land the job.

Macdonald came to the Wolverines from the Ravens prior to the 2021 season.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Kelly Stafford blasts ‘Monster’ Ndamukong Suh for going after her husband