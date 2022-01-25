Report suggests Baltimore Ravens may try to poach Michigan coach

The Baltimore Ravens are in need of a new defensive coordinator and according to a report from Mike Preston, Raven head coach John Harbaugh may try to poach a coach from his brother Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.
Preston is reporting that we should keep an eye on Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as a favorite to land the job.
Macdonald came to the Wolverines from the Ravens prior to the 2021 season.
Ravens expected to talk with Jags' DL coach Joe Cullen within the next day, and have interest in Bucs' ILB's coach Mike Caldwell, according to sources. Keep an eye on Mich. d-coordinator Mike Macdonald and Ravens d-line coach Anthony Weaver as favorites for vacant DC position.
— Mike Preston (@MikePrestonSun) January 26, 2022
